Swansea City head coach Steve Cooper says he has no concerns over the fitness of defender Joe Rodon.

Last Saturday the 22-year-old returned to the Swansea starting XI for the first time since suffering an ankle injury in March, as they beat Preston North End on the opening day of the Championship season.

Cooper believes the centre-back should also be ready for Wales duty, after Rodon missed the recent Nations League wins over Finland and Bulgaria.