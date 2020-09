Sion Swifts move three points clear at the top of the Women's Premiership with an 8-0 win over derby rivals Derry City.

Erin Fildara scored a hat-trick for Sion, with Kerry Brown, Caitlin McGuinness, Leontia McVarnock, Chelsea Sheerin scoring one each, while Derry also conceded an own goal.

Only one match was played in the league on Wednesday night because of international call-ups.