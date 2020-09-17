Homepage
Watch: Carson's hat-trick of penalty saves clinches win for Motherwell
17 Sep 2020
17 Sep 2020
From the section
Europa League
Trevor Carson's three penalty saves see Motherwell past Coleraine in the Europa League.
MATCH REPORT
