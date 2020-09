Match of the Day 2's Alan Shearer says Chelsea need to invest in a 'top class goalkeeper' if they want to compete for the Premier League title.

Shearer believes Kepa Arrizabalaga is so low on confidence that manager Frank Lampard would be "better off" not starting him after the Spain international made some key mistakes in their 2-0 defeat against Liverpool at Stamford Bridge.

MATCH REPORT: Chelsea 0-2 Liverpool