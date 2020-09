Sion Swifts remain three points clear at the top of the Women's Premiership table as a Kirsty McGuinness hat-trick helps them to an exciting 6-4 victory over Cliftonville.

Defending champions Linfield hammered Derry City 7-0, with Northern Ireland international Casey Howe scoring five, while Kerry Beattie was on target as Glentoran beat Crusaders 1-0.

The Glens and the Blues are three points behind the Swifts, last year's runners-up, but both the Belfast clubs have played a game less.