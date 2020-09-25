'My goalkeepers told me the goals were too small' - Mourinho

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho explains how he realised that the goals were too small before Spurs' Europa League play-off victory against Shkendija in North Macedonia.

Mourinho successfully complained to Uefa about the size of the goalposts and they were replaced before kick-off.

There are no suggestions of foul play from Shkendija as the stadium in the North Macedonian capital Skopje is not their home ground.

Shkendija's own stadium was not used as it does not meet Uefa requirements.

