Tottenham Hotspur Women goalkeeper Becky Spencer says Spurs are "making a statement" this season with the high-profile signing of USA striker Alex Morgan, as they look forward to their '"historic" FA Cup quarter-final clash with Arsenal.

Watch Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur in the Women's FA Cup quarter-finals live on Saturday, 26 September at 17:00 on BBC Two, iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.