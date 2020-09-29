Some clubs will struggle to survive - Lawlor

Cliftonville chairman Gerard Lawlor tells BBC Radio Ulster's Good Morning Ulster programme that some Irish Premiership clubs could struggle to survive because of the financial difficulties being faced during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Top-flight football is scheduled to resume in Northern Ireland on 17 October but there is still uncertainty around what proportion of supporters, if any, will be permitted to attend matches.

Lawlor explains that different councils in Northern Ireland are currently adopting different regulations, with some planning for 15% normal capacity and others 30%.