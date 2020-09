Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourinho is pleased Gareth Bale has been left out of Ryan Giggs' latest Wales squad to allow him time to return to full fitness after injury.

Bale, who has joined Spurs on a season-long loan from Real Madrid, suffered an injury while on duty with Wales earlier in September.

The 31-year-old will remain with his club while Wales face England in a friendly, followed by Nations League games with the Republic of Ireland and Bulgaria in October.