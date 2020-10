Lucindha Lawson is a deaf futsal player and an ambassador for the FA's Asian Inclusion programme. Before lockdown she visited Brighton & Hove Albion to check out their 'Albion Goals' scheme which is part of the Premier League's work in the community. It's a programme which combines free weekly football with workshops aimed at promoting personal development and improving job prospects.

WATCH MORE: I still get takeaways from Mum - Lamptey