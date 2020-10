Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder says it was "unthinkable" for the Blades to spend £20m on a player six years ago, but that transfer fee "just gets you a teenager" now.

The Blades confirmed the signing of 20-year-old striker Rhian Brewster from Liverpool for a fee of £23.5m on Friday.

