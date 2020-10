Manager Dean Keates says Wrexham have "made sure" the club can cope with the financial challenges presented by Covid-19.

Wrexham have been in the headlines thanks to a proposed takeover by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

But regardless of whether new money comes into the club, Keates says Wrexham will cope without gate receipts as they prepare to start the new National League season behind closed doors against Boreham Wood on Saturday.

