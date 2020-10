New Crusaders signing Adam Lecky says a desire to win trophies was the main reason for him making the move from Ballymena United to Seaview.

The striker, who was a transfer target for Glentoran in January, has joined the north Belfast outfit after two seasons with the Sky Blues.

"It boils down to wanting win trophies. Ballymena were absolutely brilliant with me but I feel that moving to Crusaders gives me the perfect platform to compete for league titles and cups," Lecky said.