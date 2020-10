Nine-year-old Dublin girl Lucy Beth Duffy is shocked as her hero Sergio Aguero announces her as the winner of a Manchester City shirt design competition.

Lucy Beth comes from a family of Manchester City fanatics and has been a regular visitor to the Etihad.

"I was getting my teacher to look at the Manchester City website to see if the winner was announced yet and it was and my whole classes were clapping for four or five minutes," she said.