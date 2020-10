Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough and captain Steven Davis provide their pre-match thoughts from Sarajevo ahead of the Euro 2020 play-off semi-final against Bosnia-Herzegovina.

The winner of the tie on Thursday night will play either the Republic of Ireland or Slovakia for a place in next summer's Euro finals.

"If they underestimate us then that's their choice. We have prepared really, really well, right from when the team arrived in the hotel on Sunday night," Baraclough said.