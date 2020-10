Wales are dealing with several injuries and suspensions for Wednesday's Nations League trip to Bulgaria - and that could mean a chance to start for young Leeds United forward Tyler Roberts.

With Kieffer Moore suspended and Hal Robson-Kanu out injured, the versatile 21-year-old is the favourite to lead Wales' attack in Sofia.

Roberts discusses his chance to represent his country and how his club manager, Marcelo Bielsa, has changed the way he plays and thinks about the game.