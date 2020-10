After scoring three goals in two games for Northern Ireland's U21s, Glentoran's Paul O'Neill says he "can't wait" to get back to club football.

The striker scored twice against Finland on Friday before netting the winner against Ukraine on Tuesday night in Euro 2021 qualifying.

O'Neill, who was named Young Player of the Year at the NI Football Awards, also opened the scoring in Glentoran's Irish Cup final triumph over Ballymena United in July.