Highlights from the Women's Premiership as Glentoran beat Cliftonville 4-0 at Seaview to move three points clear at the top of the table.

Danielle Maxwell, Joely Andrews, Kerry Beattie and Caragh Hamilton all scored in the first half for the Glens.

Billy Clarke's side move three points clear of Sion Swifts, who have a game in hand over the east Belfast outfit.