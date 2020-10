Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says he is "upset" following a 1-0 defeat by Manchester City, but praises his side's performance.

The Gunners are winless in their last 29 Premier League away games against "big six" opponents.

MATCH REPORT: Manchester City 1-0 Arsenal

Watch highlights of Saturday's Premier League action on Match of the Day from 22:25 BST on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.