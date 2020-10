Brighton & Hove Albion manager Graham Potter says Tariq Lamptey's challenge on Michy Batshuayi in the box, which led to Wilfried Zaha converting from the spot, did not look like a foul during their 1-1 draw at Selhurst Park.

MATCH REPORT: Crystal Palace 1-1 Brighton & Hove Albion

Watch all of this weekend's Premier League highlights on Match of the Day 2 from 22:30 BST on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.