Record-breaking Lewandowski hits another Bayern hat-trick

  • From the section Football

Watch the highlights as Robert Lewandowski scores a hat-trick for Bayern Munich in their 5-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga.

The Poland striker became the first player in the league's history to score 10 goals in the first five rounds of matches.

Leroy Sane and 17-year-old English midfielder Jamal Musiala completed the scoring as Bayern set a new Bundesliga record of 21 goals in their first five games.

READ MORE: Why Jamal Musiala could spark England-Germany tug of war

This video is UK only.

Top videos

Top Stories

Tao Geoghegan Hart
  • From the section Cycling
  • Comments
Jamie Vardy
  • From the section Football
  • Comments
Lewis Hamilton
  • From the section Formula 1
Lucas Digne
  • From the section Football
Benny Snell celebrates a touchdown with Pittsburgh Steelers team-mate Jaylen Samuels
Katy Daley-McLean celebrates after England beat Wales in March