Record-breaking Lewandowski hits another Bayern hat-trick

Watch the highlights as Robert Lewandowski scores a hat-trick for Bayern Munich in their 5-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga.

The Poland striker became the first player in the league's history to score 10 goals in the first five rounds of matches.

Leroy Sane and 17-year-old English midfielder Jamal Musiala completed the scoring as Bayern set a new Bundesliga record of 21 goals in their first five games.

