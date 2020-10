Northern Ireland goalscorer Rachel Furness reflects on the header that ensured her team secured a crucial three points in a 1-0 European Championship qualifier win over Belarus.

NI overcame the sending-off of goalkeeper Jacqueline Burns to secure victory in Minsk and boost their hopes of qualification for the play-offs for the Euro 2022 finals in England.

Liverpool midfielder Furness said NI players put in "a fantastic shift" and showed "great belief and determination".