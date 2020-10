Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praises striker Marcus Rashford for showing he can keep focused "on what's important" on and off the pitch.

Rashford scored a hat-trick against RB Leipzig in the Champions League, in a week in which he rallied support in his bid to persuade the government to provide free meals for deprived schoolchildren.

