Cardiff learnt lessons from 'hard-hitting' QPR loss

Cardiff City manager Neil Harris says both he and his players learned a lot from their 6-1 New Year's Day thrashing at Queen's Park Rangers.

Harris says that the defeat was a catalyst for change at the club and describes it as a "defining moment" in his managerial reign.

The Bluebirds are unbeaten away from home so far this season but have drawn their previous three matches.

Wales forward Harry Wilson's hip injury will be assessed ahead of the game, while fellow playmaker Lee Tomlin could also feature for Cardiff.