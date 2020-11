Brighton & Hove Albion manager Graham Potter says his side's results are not matching their performances - with just one win from their opening seven Premier League games after Sunday's 2-1 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur.

MATCH REPORT: Tottenham 2-1 Brighton

Watch highlights of Sunday's Premier League action on Match of the Day 2 from 22:35 GMT on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.