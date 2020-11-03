'We are seeing dementia in modern-day footballers too'

Consultant neuropathologist Dr Willie Stewart tells BBC Sport that dementia is affecting modern day footballers as well as those from previous eras.

Manchester United legend Sir Bobby Charlton has been diagnosed with dementia, while fellow England World Cup winner Nobby Stiles died with the disease last week.

Dr Stewart led the research into brain injuries last year that showed former professional footballers are three and a half times more likely to die of dementia than people of the same age range in the general population.

READ MORE: Ex-professional footballers join dementia study