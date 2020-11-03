Healy claims Fallon red card was 'poor decision'

Linfield manager David Healy is left unhappy with the red card which turned the County Antrim Shield semi-final in Larne's favour although replays suggest the referee got it right with Stephen Fallon clearly pulling Mark Randall's jersey before the home player ends up on the turf.

The Blues were 1-0 when Fallon was sent off for a foul on Randall and Martin Donnelly equalised from the free-kick as the home side exploited their man advantage to earn a dominant 4-1 triumph.

"I thought Randall takes a heavy touch and slips over...overall I thought it was a poor decision," said Healy.

