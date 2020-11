Watch highlights as Harrogate Town score twice either side of the break to comfortably beat ninth-tier Skelmersdale United 4-1 and reach the FA Cup second round.

MATCH REPORT: Skelmersdale beaten by Harrogate in FA Cup

Available to UK users only.

Watch 13 ties across BBC Sport, including FC United of Manchester v Doncaster Rovers (17:30 GMT) on BBC Two on Saturday, 7 November.