‘We were too flat' - Dyer

Kilmarnock manager Alex Dyer said his side were 'too flat' in their loss to St Johnstone.

Top videos

Top Stories

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl celebrates with Nathan Redmond
  • From the section Football
  • Comments
Sportscene
Burnley forward Ashley Barnes
  • From the section Football
  • Comments
Aberdeen v Hibs
  • From the section Football
Southampton
  • From the section Football
Harrogate Town 4-1 Skelmersdale United highlights
Video
  • From the section Football