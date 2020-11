Head coach Steve Cooper says Swansea City need to find a clinical edge having seen his side lose 1-0 at Norwich City despite creating a string of chances.

Swansea were beaten by Marco Stiepermann's late goal after the likes of Jamal Lowe and Andre Ayew missed opportunities to break the deadlock.

The Swans also saw chances go begging in their previous game, a 1-1 draw at Brentford, and Cooper says they must improve in front of goal.