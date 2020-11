Crusaders move up to second and level on points with Irish Premiership leaders Linfield as a Jordan Owens header gives them a 1-0 home win over Coleraine.

Larne, who could have gone top with a victory, needed a late goal to grab a draw 1-1 away to Warrenpoint Town while Glenavon won 2-0 at Ballymena United.

A Michael Smith hat-trick helped Carrick Rangers to a 4-1 win over Portadown, with captain Dougie Wilson scoring both goals as Dungannon Swifts surprised Cliftonville 2-1.