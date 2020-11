Jonny Evans says he came through his return to action for Leicester on Sunday with "no problems" and is ready for Northern Ireland's Euro 2020 play-off final against Slovakia on Thursday.

"I was able to get through the 90 minutes at the weekend and I felt good," said Evans, who had missed Leicester three previous games because of a back injury.

The centre-back said the Northern Ireland players are "excited" as they prepare for the opportunity to qualify for a second successive Euro Finals.