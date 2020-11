Jamie Ward says he "left everything out there" in the Windsor Park win over Greece that sent Northern Ireland to the 2016 Euros in France.

Now playing for Solihull Moors, the forward was part of the team that enjoyed a 3-0 win over Greece in October 2015, with supporters staying in the Belfast stadium long after the final whistle to celebrate the achievement.

"The first thing I think about when someone mentions it is just 'what a night'. It was such a great night for all of us," Ward said.