Legendary Northern Ireland goalkeeper Pat Jennings says he "could not have written the script" as his side secured a 0-0 draw with England at Wembley to reach the 1986 World Cup.

Billy Bingham's men made it back-to-back finals by qualifying for Mexico and Jennings was the hero as he made numerous saves in the crunch November 1985 qualifier.

"I think in all the years I had played against England at Wembley we only ever won once, but we got the point that we needed that night to qualify," he said.