Wrexham's 2020 'couldn't get more crazy'

Wrexham manager Dean Keates has told 5 Live Breakfast about his conversation with Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

The Hollywood stars are to be the new owners of National League club Wrexham.

Wrexham Supporters Trust (WST) members voted overwhelmingly to back the takeover with 98.6% of those who responded backing the bid.

Out of more than 2,000 trust members eligible to vote, 1,809 approved, 26 were against and nine abstained.

The trust wished the pair "the very best of luck in charge" and "look forward to what the future brings".