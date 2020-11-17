'Players need help now' - Stiles calls on football to address dementia

The son of 1966 England World Cup winning midfielder Nobby Stiles says football bodies should do more to actively help ex-players with dementia.

Stiles, a European Cup winner with Manchester United in 1968, died in October, aged 78. He had dementia and prostate cancer.

John Stiles, himself a former midfielder with Leeds United and Doncaster Rovers, said it was "blatantly obvious" that repeated heading of a football was responsible for causing the syndrome among ex-professionals.

