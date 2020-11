Goalscorer Liam Boyce feels Northern Ireland were the better side in Wednesday's 1-1 draw with Romania at Windsor Park.

Boyce opened the scoring with his first international goal since June 2017 before Eric Bicfalvi levelled for the visitors.

Ian Baraclough's side had been relegated from Nations League B prior to kick off due to UEFA awarding Romania a 3-0 win in their cancelled Nations League encounter with Norway.