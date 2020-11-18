'When I look back I'll be very pleased' - Baraclough buoyed by NI performance

Ian Baraclough says he is very happy with his side's performance against Romania and believes there is great reason for optimism looking forward to next year's World Cup qualifiers.

Northern Ireland's began Wednesday's match already knowing they had been relegated from Nations League B, after Uefa awarded Romania a win for their cancelled match against Norway.

During the 1-1 draw in Belfast Baraclough gave more minutes to a number of young player including Manchester United's Ethan Galbraith, who was brought on in the second half.

