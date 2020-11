Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa says it was "frustrating" to see his side draw 0-0 with 10-man Arsenal after hitting the woodwork three times.

MATCH REPORT: Pepe sent off for headbutt as Arsenal hold off dominant Leeds

Watch highlights of Sunday's Premier League action on Match of the Day 2 from 22:40 GMT on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.