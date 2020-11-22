Watch: Weekend Scottish Premiership goals

Catch up with all of the weekend's Scottish Premiership goals.

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Top Stories

Roberto Firmino and Son Heung-Min

Premier League reaction: Liverpool level on points with leaders Tottenham

Jonny Evans

Foxes get Reds awakening in title race

Daniil Medvedev

I don't celebrate victories - Medvedev

  • From the section Tennis
children playing football

Plan to end England's outdoor grassroots sport ban

  • From the section Sport
Shaunagh Brown in England kit and the words 'Shaunagh Brown BBC Sport Columnist'

'I couldn't handle every game being as close as the France win'

Diogo Jota
Video

Analysis - 'Game-changer' Jota stars in Liverpool win

  • From the section Football