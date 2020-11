Linfield manager David Healy and Glentoran boss Mick McDermott reflect on a highly dramatic derby at Windsor Park.

The Belfast rivals drew 3-3 after Linfield's Jimmy Callacher headed home a last-gasp equaliser when it looked as though nine-man Glentoran were going to record a memorable win.

The shared spoils mean Linfield move to the top of the league with Glentoran still bottom without a win in their opening five matches.