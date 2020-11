Tranmere Rovers and ex-Everton forward James Vaughan looks back on his FA Cup memories with Dion Dublin before Friday's second-round tie against non-league side Brackley Town, live on the BBC.

Watch Tranmere Rovers v Brackley Town live on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app on Friday 27 November from 19:30 GMT.

WATCH MORE: Battle of the Bridge, goalfests & Eto'o celebration - Chelsea v Spurs highlights