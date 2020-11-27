We've been waiting all of our careers for this - Callaghan

Northern Ireland captain Marissa Callaghan says the more experienced members of the women's international squad have been waiting all of their careers for a match as big as the one on Friday against Belarus.

If Kenny Shiels' side beat Belarus at Seaview and do the same against the Faroe Islands on Tuesday they will be assured of a play-off for the 2022 European Championship finals, and the chance to qualify for a major finals for the first time.

"We just cannot wait to get out there, we're excited and are up for the challenge. We've been through a lot and it's a great feeling to be together - we're ready to go," Callaghan said.

