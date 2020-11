An emotional Northern Ireland Women's manager Kenny Shiels expresses pride in the performance of his players in their 3-2 Euro qualifier win over Belarus at Seaview.

NI came out on top after a five-goal thriller - a result which leaves them just one win away from securing a place in the play-off for the 2022 Euros finals.

Victory over the Faroe Islands at the same venue on Tuesday night would be enough for them to secure a play-off place for the first time.