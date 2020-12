Day 13 of BBC Sport's advent calendar shows what an FA Cup upset really means to National League North side Chorley as they sing their hearts out to Adele's hit Someone Like You.

Chorley knocked out League One side Wigan 3-2 in the first round, and followed that up in the second round with a 2-1 win at Peterborough to take them into the third round where they will play Derby County at home.

