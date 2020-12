Day nine of BBC Sport's advent calendar relives the dramatic moment Scotland qualified for Euro 2020 after a penalty shootout win over Serbia.

Steve Clarke's side sealed a place for their country at a major men's tournament for the first time since 1998. They will be in Group D alongside England, Croatia and the Czech Republic.

