Ludlow: Wales coming closer to higher level teams

Wales manager Jayne Ludlow is looking forward to the World Cup qualifying campaign after her side rounded off their European qualifiers on a high with a 3-0 win over Belarus.

Wales finished third in their group on the same points as second-placed Northern Ireland, who progressed to the European Championship play-offs as a result of away goals in their head-to-head with Wales.

Ludlow hopes for a fully-fit squad and to bring through more talented youngsters as Wales women seek qualification for their first major tournament.