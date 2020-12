West Ham United manager David Moyes says the ball was so far out of play that it went over his head during the build-up to a controversial equaliser that helped Manchester United to a 3-1 win at London Stadium.

Watch highlights of Saturday's games on Match of the Day from 22:25 GMT on Saturday on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.