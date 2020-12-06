Highlights: St Mirren 1-1 Aberdeen

St Mirren fight back to claim a Scottish Premiership point against 10-man Aberdeen.

UK users only.

Top videos

Top Stories

Tottenham's Harry Kane

Premier League: Reaction as Tottenham beat Arsenal - Liverpool v Wolves to follow

George Russell

Sakhir Grand Prix - Russell puncture ends victory bid, Perez leads

Owen Farrell

England beat France in dramatic final

  • From the section Rugby Union
  • Comments
Harry Kane and Son Heung-min

Son and Kane score again as Spurs go top

  • From the section Football
  • Comments
Peter Alliss

'A raconteur, who brought knowledge, authority and unique charm' - Peter Alliss obituary

  • From the section Golf
Tennessee Titans' AJ Brown

NFL week 13 - Titans v Browns, plus Saints v Falcons