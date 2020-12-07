Watch: All the goals from the Scottish Premiership

Watch all the goals from the weekend's Scottish Premiership games.

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Top Stories

Jose Mourinho

Spurs return to top of table, Liverpool thrash Wolves - Premier League reaction

Neil Robertson

Robertson edges Trump in epic UK final

  • From the section Snooker
  • Comments
England celebrate

Disrespectful to criticise England - Jones

George Russell

Fairytale win not to be but Russell still sends powerful message

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Aubameyang has lost scoring belief - Jenas

  • From the section Football
Liverpool fans

Emotion high as fans return to Anfield